Tiktrix is a Web3-based game content platform that combines real-world gaming with blockchain-based token economies. The platform aims to establish a fair and transparent reward system for both game developers and players, utilizing NFT-based items and utility tokens for ecosystem transactions. Tiktrix seeks to bridge the gap between traditional gaming and decentralized finance by allowing users to participate in missions, earn rewards, and trade digital assets across the ecosystem. Its core architecture is built to support sustainable token circulation and community-driven governance.