Three Kingdoms Price Today

The live Three Kingdoms (3KDS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current 3KDS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 3KDS.

Three Kingdoms currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 495,087, with a circulating supply of 590.00M 3KDS. During the last 24 hours, 3KDS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00133389, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, 3KDS moved -0.02% in the last hour and -0.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 377.18.

Three Kingdoms (3KDS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 495.09K$ 495.09K $ 495.09K Volume (24H) $ 377.18$ 377.18 $ 377.18 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 839.13K$ 839.13K $ 839.13K Circulation Supply 590.00M 590.00M 590.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Three Kingdoms is $ 495.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 377.18. The circulating supply of 3KDS is 590.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 839.13K.