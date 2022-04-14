this will be worth alot (ALOT) Tokenomics
This is memecoin. The token dedicated to comic creature created by the beloved artist Allte Brosh in 2010. The community's mission is to resurrect a time-lost meme to give it new life with the help of a cryptocurrency super cycle. Token was launched on famous launchpad for memes pumpfun. There was a fair sale, no bundles. The alot token is designed to be for entertainment only. There is no utility.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ALOT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ALOT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.