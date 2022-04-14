This Is My Iguana (TIMI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into This Is My Iguana (TIMI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

This Is My Iguana (TIMI) Information Brian, the bald-headed mastermind steering the ship at Coinbase, has a not-so-secret childhood hero: an iguana! Although the iguana's name remains unknown, it doesn't diminish the significant role it played in young Brian's life. Brian affectionately introduces this inspiring reptile as "This Is My Iguana," or $TIMI for short. The iguana's influence on Brian is evident, as he often shares stories about how this unique pet taught him resilience, adaptability, and the importance of thinking outside the box. These lessons have undeniably shaped his approach to innovation and leadership at Coinbase, making $TIMI more than just a quirky mascot—it's a symbol of the unconventional thinking that drives the company forward. Official Website: https://thisismyiguana.io/

This Is My Iguana (TIMI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for This Is My Iguana (TIMI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 213.62K Total Supply: $ 942.23M Circulating Supply: $ 942.23M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 213.62K All-Time High: $ 0.00860314 All-Time Low: $ 0.00011476 Current Price: $ 0.00022671

This Is My Iguana (TIMI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of This Is My Iguana (TIMI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TIMI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TIMI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TIMI's tokenomics, explore TIMI token's live price!

