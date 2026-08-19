Thirdfy Price Today

The live Thirdfy (TFY) price today is $ 0.00123133, with a 1.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current TFY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00123133 per TFY.

Thirdfy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 126,187, with a circulating supply of 102.44M TFY. During the last 24 hours, TFY traded between $ 0.0011951 (low) and $ 0.00127322 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0215127, while the all-time low was $ 0.00110497.

In short-term performance, TFY moved -0.08% in the last hour and +2.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 264.88.

Thirdfy (TFY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 126.19K$ 126.19K $ 126.19K Volume (24H) $ 264.88$ 264.88 $ 264.88 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 722.30K$ 722.30K $ 722.30K Circulation Supply 102.44M 102.44M 102.44M Total Supply 584,960,000.0 584,960,000.0 584,960,000.0

The current Market Cap of Thirdfy is $ 126.19K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 264.88. The circulating supply of TFY is 102.44M, with a total supply of 584960000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 722.30K.