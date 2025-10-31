TheTrenches (TRENCHES) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00015067 $ 0.00015067 $ 0.00015067 24H Low $ 0.00017358 $ 0.00017358 $ 0.00017358 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00015067$ 0.00015067 $ 0.00015067 24H High $ 0.00017358$ 0.00017358 $ 0.00017358 All Time High $ 0.00720189$ 0.00720189 $ 0.00720189 Lowest Price $ 0.00012862$ 0.00012862 $ 0.00012862 Price Change (1H) -1.75% Price Change (1D) -13.20% Price Change (7D) -12.71% Price Change (7D) -12.71%

TheTrenches (TRENCHES) real-time price is $0.00015066. Over the past 24 hours, TRENCHES traded between a low of $ 0.00015067 and a high of $ 0.00017358, showing active market volatility. TRENCHES's all-time high price is $ 0.00720189, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00012862.

In terms of short-term performance, TRENCHES has changed by -1.75% over the past hour, -13.20% over 24 hours, and -12.71% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

TheTrenches (TRENCHES) Market Information

Market Cap $ 150.66K$ 150.66K $ 150.66K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 150.66K$ 150.66K $ 150.66K Circulation Supply 999.86M 999.86M 999.86M Total Supply 999,858,912.769331 999,858,912.769331 999,858,912.769331

The current Market Cap of TheTrenches is $ 150.66K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TRENCHES is 999.86M, with a total supply of 999858912.769331. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 150.66K.