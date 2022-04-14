Thesirion (TSO) Tokenomics
Thesirion Creative Agency is a platform that develops creative solutions for all types of projects and business models, with a focus on design, art, and Web3 and blockchain technology. Launched in March 2025 by a multidisciplinary, global team, Thesirion operates on BaseChain. This infrastructure provides scalability, low transaction fees, and compatibility with many ecosystems and solutions, allowing Thesirion to offer efficient and cost-effective services to clients, developers, creators, and brands in the Web3 space.
The agency specializes in various services tailored to the decentralized ecosystem. These include brand design, UI/UX for intuitive digital interfaces, AI-powered development, NFT creation for unique digital assets, decentralized application (DApp) development for blockchain-based solutions, and smart contract programming to ensure secure and functional operations. Thesirion employs a variety of technologies to support its offerings. It also leverages cutting-edge AI tools to optimize its capabilities, especially for creative and technical projects.
Understanding the tokenomics of Thesirion (TSO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TSO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TSO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
TSO Price Prediction
