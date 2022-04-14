Thesirion (TSO) Information

Thesirion Creative Agency is a platform that develops creative solutions for all types of projects and business models, with a focus on design, art, and Web3 and blockchain technology. Launched in March 2025 by a multidisciplinary, global team, Thesirion operates on BaseChain. This infrastructure provides scalability, low transaction fees, and compatibility with many ecosystems and solutions, allowing Thesirion to offer efficient and cost-effective services to clients, developers, creators, and brands in the Web3 space.

The agency specializes in various services tailored to the decentralized ecosystem. These include brand design, UI/UX for intuitive digital interfaces, AI-powered development, NFT creation for unique digital assets, decentralized application (DApp) development for blockchain-based solutions, and smart contract programming to ensure secure and functional operations. Thesirion employs a variety of technologies to support its offerings. It also leverages cutting-edge AI tools to optimize its capabilities, especially for creative and technical projects.