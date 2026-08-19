Theros Price Today

The live Theros (THEROS) price today is $ 0.204127, with a 1.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current THEROS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.204127 per THEROS.

Theros currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 14,686,231, with a circulating supply of 71.92M THEROS. During the last 24 hours, THEROS traded between $ 0.199019 (low) and $ 0.205757 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.28505, while the all-time low was $ 0.17378.

In short-term performance, THEROS moved +0.15% in the last hour and -1.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.56K.

Theros (THEROS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.69M$ 14.69M $ 14.69M Volume (24H) $ 3.56K$ 3.56K $ 3.56K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 42.48M$ 42.48M $ 42.48M Circulation Supply 71.92M 71.92M 71.92M Total Supply 208,021,557.42405 208,021,557.42405 208,021,557.42405

The current Market Cap of Theros is $ 14.69M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.56K. The circulating supply of THEROS is 71.92M, with a total supply of 208021557.42405. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 42.48M.