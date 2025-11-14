There Will Be Signs (SIGNS) Tokenomics
Signs is a Solana-based cryptocurrency project inspired by the viral phrase, “When I make it in crypto, I won’t say anything, but there will be signs.” The token serves as the foundation for a community-driven ecosystem focused on digital culture, wealth-building, and decentralized governance.
Initially launched in July 2024 and taken over by the community in October of the same year, Signs combines meme culture with utility, offering token-gated access to exclusive content, discussions, and opportunities in its private Discord community. The project has since expanded to include weekly wealth meditation content, a community treasury governed via DAO, and plans for an LST-NFT mint. The token incorporates a transparent liquidity schedule, with regular liquidity additions and time-locked token reserves. Governance functions and community initiatives are coordinated through a multisig-controlled DAO wallet.
Signs aims to build a long-term cultural and financial ecosystem around the concept of wealth signaling, discipline, and strategic patience, offering a layered experience for those aligned with its ethos.
There Will Be Signs (SIGNS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of There Will Be Signs (SIGNS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SIGNS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SIGNS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
