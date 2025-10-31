What is There Will Be Signs (SIGNS)

Signs is a Solana-based cryptocurrency project inspired by the viral phrase, “When I make it in crypto, I won’t say anything, but there will be signs.” The token serves as the foundation for a community-driven ecosystem focused on digital culture, wealth-building, and decentralized governance. Initially launched in July 2024 and taken over by the community in October of the same year, Signs combines meme culture with utility, offering token-gated access to exclusive content, discussions, and opportunities in its private Discord community. The project has since expanded to include weekly wealth meditation content, a community treasury governed via DAO, and plans for an LST-NFT mint. The token incorporates a transparent liquidity schedule, with regular liquidity additions and time-locked token reserves. Governance functions and community initiatives are coordinated through a multisig-controlled DAO wallet. Signs aims to build a long-term cultural and financial ecosystem around the concept of wealth signaling, discipline, and strategic patience, offering a layered experience for those aligned with its ethos. Signs is a Solana-based cryptocurrency project inspired by the viral phrase, “When I make it in crypto, I won’t say anything, but there will be signs.” The token serves as the foundation for a community-driven ecosystem focused on digital culture, wealth-building, and decentralized governance. Initially launched in July 2024 and taken over by the community in October of the same year, Signs combines meme culture with utility, offering token-gated access to exclusive content, discussions, and opportunities in its private Discord community. The project has since expanded to include weekly wealth meditation content, a community treasury governed via DAO, and plans for an LST-NFT mint. The token incorporates a transparent liquidity schedule, with regular liquidity additions and time-locked token reserves. Governance functions and community initiatives are coordinated through a multisig-controlled DAO wallet. Signs aims to build a long-term cultural and financial ecosystem around the concept of wealth signaling, discipline, and strategic patience, offering a layered experience for those aligned with its ethos.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

There Will Be Signs (SIGNS) Resource Official Website

There Will Be Signs Price Prediction (USD)

How much will There Will Be Signs (SIGNS) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your There Will Be Signs (SIGNS) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for There Will Be Signs.

Check the There Will Be Signs price prediction now!

SIGNS to Local Currencies

There Will Be Signs (SIGNS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of There Will Be Signs (SIGNS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SIGNS token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About There Will Be Signs (SIGNS) How much is There Will Be Signs (SIGNS) worth today? The live SIGNS price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current SIGNS to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of SIGNS to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of There Will Be Signs? The market cap for SIGNS is $ 44.91K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SIGNS? The circulating supply of SIGNS is 935.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SIGNS? SIGNS achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SIGNS? SIGNS saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of SIGNS? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SIGNS is -- USD . Will SIGNS go higher this year? SIGNS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SIGNS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

There Will Be Signs (SIGNS) Important Industry Updates