Thedip The world's most recommended memecoin ever, by far. Who doesn't tell you to buy the dip? Exactly. This is the reason that Youtuber Fomotion (Blockchain decoded), who also runs Web3 Whales, decided to launch thedip. The dip is a community memecoin created on Bonkfun. There is absolutely nobody in crypto that doesn't tell you to buy the dip. Only because of the namex we have the most unique selling point ever.