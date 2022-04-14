The Year Of The Snake (2025) Tokenomics

The Year Of The Snake (2025) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into The Year Of The Snake (2025), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
The Year Of The Snake (2025) Information

Welcome to the Year of the Snake $2025, a token slithering its way into the Solana blockchain! Infused with the wisdom and elegance of the serpent, Year of Snake (蛇年) is more than just a cryptocurrency—it’s a celebration of Chinese tradition and the dynamic energy of $2025.

In Chinese astrology, the Year of the Snake symbolizes wisdom, intuition, and strategic planning—qualities that align perfectly with success in the crypto market. This year is particularly auspicious for those who approach crypto investments with foresight and meticulous research, leveraging opportunities in decentralized finance (DeFi), tokenization, and innovative blockchain projects. The Snake's energy encourages you to HODL!

欢迎来到蛇年$2025！蛇象征着智慧、神秘与优雅，在中国文化中，蛇是一种 充满灵性的动物。 蛇年不仅仅是一个加密货币，它更是对中国文化传 统和$2025年活力的致敬与庆祝。

https://yearofsnake.xyz/

The Year Of The Snake (2025) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for The Year Of The Snake (2025), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 7.58K
Total Supply:
$ 886.95M
Circulating Supply:
$ 886.95M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 7.58K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00152981
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
The Year Of The Snake (2025) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of The Year Of The Snake (2025) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of 2025 tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many 2025 tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand 2025's tokenomics, explore 2025 token's live price!

2025 Price Prediction

Want to know where 2025 might be heading? Our 2025 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.