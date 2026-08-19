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The live The wife of Pepe The Frog price today is 0 USD.PEEPA market cap is 12,446.85 USD. Track real-time PEEPA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live The wife of Pepe The Frog price today is 0 USD.PEEPA market cap is 12,446.85 USD. Track real-time PEEPA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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The wife of Pepe The Frog Logo

The wife of Pepe The Frog Price (PEEPA)

Unlisted

1 PEEPA to USD Live Price:

$0.00001244
$0.00001244$0.00001244
-1.10%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
The wife of Pepe The Frog (PEEPA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 08:02:24 (UTC+8)

The wife of Pepe The Frog Price Today

The live The wife of Pepe The Frog (PEEPA) price today is $ 0, with a 1.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current PEEPA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PEEPA.

The wife of Pepe The Frog currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 12,446.85, with a circulating supply of 999.39M PEEPA. During the last 24 hours, PEEPA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PEEPA moved +0.15% in the last hour and -9.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

The wife of Pepe The Frog (PEEPA) Market Information

$ 12.45K
$ 12.45K$ 12.45K

--
----

$ 12.45K
$ 12.45K$ 12.45K

999.39M
999.39M 999.39M

999,385,732.882361
999,385,732.882361 999,385,732.882361

The current Market Cap of The wife of Pepe The Frog is $ 12.45K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PEEPA is 999.39M, with a total supply of 999385732.882361. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.45K.

The wife of Pepe The Frog Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.15%

-1.10%

-9.22%

-9.22%

The wife of Pepe The Frog (PEEPA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of The wife of Pepe The Frog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of The wife of Pepe The Frog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of The wife of Pepe The Frog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of The wife of Pepe The Frog to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-1.10%
30 Days$ 0-35.04%
60 Days$ 0-27.64%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for The wife of Pepe The Frog

The wife of Pepe The Frog (PEEPA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PEEPA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
The wife of Pepe The Frog (PEEPA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of The wife of Pepe The Frog could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price The wife of Pepe The Frog will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PEEPA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking The wife of Pepe The Frog Price Prediction.

What is The wife of Pepe The Frog (PEEPA)

Coming upto 9 years ago user /u/GarrisonFjord posted a meme labelled as Pepe The Frog's Wife. sending all the fees to Garrison.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

The wife of Pepe The Frog (PEEPA) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Frog-ThemedMemePump.fun Ecosystem

About The wife of Pepe The Frog

How much is The wife of Pepe The Frog worth right now?

The wife of Pepe The Frog is currently trading at £, with a price movement of -1.10% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is PEEPA going up or down today?

PEEPA has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Frog-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem,The Boy’s Club ecosystem.

How popular is The wife of Pepe The Frog today?

The token has recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling PEEPA.

What makes The wife of Pepe The Frog different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Frog-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem,The Boy’s Club category and built on the -- network, PEEPA offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much PEEPA exists in the market?

There are 999385732.882361 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is The wife of Pepe The Frog's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is £, while its lowest point (ATL) is £, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About The wife of Pepe The Frog

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 08:02:24 (UTC+8)

The wife of Pepe The Frog (PEEPA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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