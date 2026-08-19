How much is The wife of Pepe The Frog worth right now?

The wife of Pepe The Frog is currently trading at £, with a price movement of -1.10% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is PEEPA going up or down today?

PEEPA has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Frog-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem,The Boy’s Club ecosystem.

How popular is The wife of Pepe The Frog today?

The token has recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling PEEPA.

What makes The wife of Pepe The Frog different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Frog-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem,The Boy’s Club category and built on the -- network, PEEPA offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much PEEPA exists in the market?

There are 999385732.882361 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is The wife of Pepe The Frog's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is £, while its lowest point (ATL) is £, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.