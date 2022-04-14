The Wally Group (TWG) Tokenomics
The Wally Group (TWG) Information
Experience The Wally Group ($TWG) Token on Ethereum Built on themes of connection, positivity, and real-world impact, The Wally Group ($TWG) token on the Ethereum (ETH) network is inspired by a remarkable true story of resilience and companionship. When Wally the alligator was rescued from a Disney pond, he became a source of emotional support for his owner, who battled severe depression. Officially recognized as the first emotional support alligator, Wally symbolizes hope, healing, and the power of unexpected bonds. While Wally’s story is at the heart of our mission, our vision goes far beyond it. We strive to foster meaningful change in the world—championing mental health awareness, community engagement, and social impact. Through $TWG, we’re not just creating a token; we’re building a movement dedicated to long-term value, resilience and a brighter future for everyone.
The Wally Group (TWG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for The Wally Group (TWG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
The Wally Group (TWG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of The Wally Group (TWG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TWG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TWG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
TWG Price Prediction
