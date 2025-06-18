What is The Upsider AI (UP)

The Upsider AI began as a fair launch experiment on the Virtuals Protocol on Base, introducing its native token $UP. It started with a simple challenge: anyone could interact with @TheUpsiderAI on Twitter, attempting to convince it to accept $DAG. If successful, the AI would autonomously send tokens back—one of the first truly AI-driven token distribution experiments. This novel concept quickly drew a vibrant community eager to test their persuasion skills. Now, The Upsider AI runs 24/7, managing weekly challenges like the Snake Game (with over 1k DAG in prizes), autonomously promoting Constellation Network, and pushing the boundaries of decentralized AI.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

The Upsider AI (UP) Resource Official Website

The Upsider AI (UP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of The Upsider AI (UP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about UP token's extensive tokenomics now!