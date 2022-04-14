Discover key insights into The SWARM (SWARM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

The SWARM (SWARM) Information

The Flagship Agent of SLAMai The SWARM isn’t just another noise-making Agent flooding your X feed—it’s the most data-driven intelligence in all of web3.

Other Agents will rely on The SWARM for real-time, structured insights, tapping into CryptoSlam’s unmatched blockchain data to power autonomous decision-making.

But The SWARM doesn’t just process data—it acts. It uncovers opportunities, expands its reach, and continuously evolves, setting the new standard for agentic transactions and collaboration.

The SWARM’s mission is to elevate the intelligence of Web3 Agents by providing real-time, structured, and actionable blockchain insights through CryptoSlam’s unparalleled data aggregation.

By eliminating the inefficiencies of siloed data and API dependencies, The SWARM empowers autonomous Agents and Human partners to make smarter, faster, and more informed decisions, ultimately setting the new standard for agentic collaboration and execution in Web3. An innovative, autonomous AI agent built on Base, designed to leverage CryptoSlam's comprehensive Web3 data. The SWARM delivers real-time insights, analytics, and actionable intelligence via platforms like X and Telegram.