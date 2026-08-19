The Stock Impaler Price Today

The live The Stock Impaler (STOCKIMPALER) price today is $ 0.00114342, with a 28.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current STOCKIMPALER to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00114342 per STOCKIMPALER.

The Stock Impaler currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,125,807, with a circulating supply of 984.59M STOCKIMPALER. During the last 24 hours, STOCKIMPALER traded between $ 0.00108678 (low) and $ 0.00166371 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00202162, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, STOCKIMPALER moved -2.66% in the last hour and +31.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 163.32K.

The Stock Impaler (STOCKIMPALER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.13M$ 1.13M $ 1.13M Volume (24H) $ 163.32K$ 163.32K $ 163.32K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.13M$ 1.13M $ 1.13M Circulation Supply 984.59M 984.59M 984.59M Total Supply 984,594,567.9310809 984,594,567.9310809 984,594,567.9310809

The current Market Cap of The Stock Impaler is $ 1.13M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 163.32K. The circulating supply of STOCKIMPALER is 984.59M, with a total supply of 984594567.9310809. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.13M.