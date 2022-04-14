The Society Library (SL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into The Society Library (SL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

The Society Library (SL) Information $SL is a charity meets crypto story. On the night of October 27th, a volunteer and former teammate/supporter of the charity organization, the Society Library, tweeted to his followers to donate crypto to the charity's wallet. In addition to various meme-coin donations, an anonymous creator made the $SL coin and gifted 50% to the Society Library. The Society Library had a few choices: ignore, return, dump, or embrace. They chose to embrace. They held. Official Website: https://sltoken.social/

The Society Library (SL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for The Society Library (SL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 141.86K Total Supply: $ 992.94M Circulating Supply: $ 592.94M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 237.56K All-Time High: $ 0.00918104 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00023925

The Society Library (SL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of The Society Library (SL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

