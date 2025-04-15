The RugCoon Price (RUGGA)
The live price of The RugCoon (RUGGA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 124.75K USD. RUGGA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key The RugCoon Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- The RugCoon price change within the day is -2.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.01M USD
Get real-time price updates of the RUGGA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RUGGA price information.
During today, the price change of The RugCoon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of The RugCoon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of The RugCoon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of The RugCoon to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.16%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-4.79%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-71.27%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of The RugCoon: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.19%
-2.16%
+25.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The RugCoon is about poking fun at the amount of rug pulls that are launched and made each day on the Solana blockchain. It's a satirical jab at the general ecosystem, and ties in with the "sneaky" nature / perception of raccoons as an animal. The token represents a community of individuals who are sick of getting 'rugged', and also appreciate the devious nature of the main character, rugga as well as the satirical aura of the token itself.
