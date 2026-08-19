What is the real-time price of The Root Network today?

The live price of The Root Network stands at £, moving -0.16% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for ROOT?

ROOT has traded between £ and £, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is The Root Network showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is ROOT currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests ROOT is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of The Root Network?

With a market cap of £364929.39767796480000, The Root Network is ranked #3303, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has ROOT seen recently?

The token generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does The Root Network compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is £0.096784366546920000, while the ATL is £, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence ROOT's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (3044662780.24 tokens), category performance within Smart Contract Platform,Gaming (GameFi),Layer 1 (L1),Ethereum Ecosystem,Gaming Blockchains,Outlier Ventures Portfolio, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.