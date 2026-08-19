The Roaring Kitty Price Today

The live The Roaring Kitty (TRK) price today is $ 0, with a 1.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TRK.

The Roaring Kitty currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 12,939.32, with a circulating supply of 999.94M TRK. During the last 24 hours, TRK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00176998, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TRK moved +0.08% in the last hour and -18.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

The Roaring Kitty (TRK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.94K$ 12.94K $ 12.94K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.94K$ 12.94K $ 12.94K Circulation Supply 999.94M 999.94M 999.94M Total Supply 999,936,826.1571014 999,936,826.1571014 999,936,826.1571014

The current Market Cap of The Roaring Kitty is $ 12.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TRK is 999.94M, with a total supply of 999936826.1571014. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.94K.