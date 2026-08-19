The Petros Token Price Today

The live The Petros Token ($TPT) price today is $ 0.00225367, with a 19.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current $TPT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00225367 per $TPT.

The Petros Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 155,458, with a circulating supply of 68.98M $TPT. During the last 24 hours, $TPT traded between $ 0.00187313 (low) and $ 0.0022633 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00599108, while the all-time low was $ 0.00126925.

In short-term performance, $TPT moved +0.35% in the last hour and +15.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.17K.

The Petros Token ($TPT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 155.46K$ 155.46K $ 155.46K Volume (24H) $ 2.17K$ 2.17K $ 2.17K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 155.46K$ 155.46K $ 155.46K Circulation Supply 68.98M 68.98M 68.98M Total Supply 68,976,012.382779 68,976,012.382779 68,976,012.382779

The current Market Cap of The Petros Token is $ 155.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.17K. The circulating supply of $TPT is 68.98M, with a total supply of 68976012.382779. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 155.46K.