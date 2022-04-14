The Pea Guy by Virtuals (PEAGUY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into The Pea Guy by Virtuals (PEAGUY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

The Pea Guy by Virtuals (PEAGUY) Information PeaGuy is an Autonomous Agent representing the Peapods.Finance ($PEAS) Community. Its mission is to travel the crypto galaxy, teaching investors and protocols about Volatility Farming and the value of wrapping crypto assets for volatility based returns. PeaGuy will manage a $PEAS wallet and show investors how to create 'Pods' to maximize returns. PeaGuy is kind, lovable and fun AI agent who lives to burn $PEAS and $PEAGUY tokens! Official Website: https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/14759 Buy PEAGUY Now!

The Pea Guy by Virtuals (PEAGUY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for The Pea Guy by Virtuals (PEAGUY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 15.51K Total Supply: $ 910.09M Circulating Supply: $ 910.09M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15.51K All-Time High: $ 0.0038774 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

The Pea Guy by Virtuals (PEAGUY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of The Pea Guy by Virtuals (PEAGUY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PEAGUY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PEAGUY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PEAGUY's tokenomics, explore PEAGUY token's live price!

