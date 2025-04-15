The Pea Guy by Virtuals Price (PEAGUY)
The live price of The Pea Guy by Virtuals (PEAGUY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 51.93K USD. PEAGUY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key The Pea Guy by Virtuals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- The Pea Guy by Virtuals price change within the day is +8.38%
- It has a circulating supply of 910.09M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PEAGUY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PEAGUY price information.
During today, the price change of The Pea Guy by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of The Pea Guy by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of The Pea Guy by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of The Pea Guy by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+8.38%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-19.16%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-71.70%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of The Pea Guy by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.32%
+8.38%
+23.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PeaGuy is an Autonomous Agent representing the Peapods.Finance ($PEAS) Community. Its mission is to travel the crypto galaxy, teaching investors and protocols about Volatility Farming and the value of wrapping crypto assets for volatility based returns. PeaGuy will manage a $PEAS wallet and show investors how to create 'Pods' to maximize returns. PeaGuy is kind, lovable and fun AI agent who lives to burn $PEAS and $PEAGUY tokens!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PEAGUY to VND
₫--
|1 PEAGUY to AUD
A$--
|1 PEAGUY to GBP
￡--
|1 PEAGUY to EUR
€--
|1 PEAGUY to USD
$--
|1 PEAGUY to MYR
RM--
|1 PEAGUY to TRY
₺--
|1 PEAGUY to JPY
¥--
|1 PEAGUY to RUB
₽--
|1 PEAGUY to INR
₹--
|1 PEAGUY to IDR
Rp--
|1 PEAGUY to KRW
₩--
|1 PEAGUY to PHP
₱--
|1 PEAGUY to EGP
￡E.--
|1 PEAGUY to BRL
R$--
|1 PEAGUY to CAD
C$--
|1 PEAGUY to BDT
৳--
|1 PEAGUY to NGN
₦--
|1 PEAGUY to UAH
₴--
|1 PEAGUY to VES
Bs--
|1 PEAGUY to PKR
Rs--
|1 PEAGUY to KZT
₸--
|1 PEAGUY to THB
฿--
|1 PEAGUY to TWD
NT$--
|1 PEAGUY to AED
د.إ--
|1 PEAGUY to CHF
Fr--
|1 PEAGUY to HKD
HK$--
|1 PEAGUY to MAD
.د.م--
|1 PEAGUY to MXN
$--