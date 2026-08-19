The Patriots Price Today

The live The Patriots (PATRIOTS) price today is $ 0, with a 19.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current PATRIOTS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PATRIOTS.

The Patriots currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 154,274, with a circulating supply of 749.98M PATRIOTS. During the last 24 hours, PATRIOTS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PATRIOTS moved +1.36% in the last hour and -10.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 22.16K.

The Patriots (PATRIOTS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 154.27K$ 154.27K $ 154.27K Volume (24H) $ 22.16K$ 22.16K $ 22.16K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 205.70K$ 205.70K $ 205.70K Circulation Supply 749.98M 749.98M 749.98M Total Supply 999,980,260.019506 999,980,260.019506 999,980,260.019506

The current Market Cap of The Patriots is $ 154.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 22.16K. The circulating supply of PATRIOTS is 749.98M, with a total supply of 999980260.019506. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 205.70K.