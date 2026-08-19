The Original Doge Price Today

The live The Original Doge (OGDOGE) price today is $ 0.00246454, with a 9.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current OGDOGE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00246454 per OGDOGE.

The Original Doge currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,153,649, with a circulating supply of 873.86M OGDOGE. During the last 24 hours, OGDOGE traded between $ 0.00228137 (low) and $ 0.0026083 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01631808, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OGDOGE moved -0.92% in the last hour and -17.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 67.08K.

The Original Doge (OGDOGE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.15M$ 2.15M $ 2.15M Volume (24H) $ 67.08K$ 67.08K $ 67.08K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.28M$ 2.28M $ 2.28M Circulation Supply 873.86M 873.86M 873.86M Total Supply 923,856,386.275265 923,856,386.275265 923,856,386.275265

The current Market Cap of The Original Doge is $ 2.15M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 67.08K. The circulating supply of OGDOGE is 873.86M, with a total supply of 923856386.275265. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.28M.