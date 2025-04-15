The Nutting Professor Price (PRONUT)
The live price of The Nutting Professor (PRONUT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 868.91K USD. PRONUT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key The Nutting Professor Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- The Nutting Professor price change within the day is -0.42%
- It has a circulating supply of 994.65M USD
During today, the price change of The Nutting Professor to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of The Nutting Professor to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of The Nutting Professor to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of The Nutting Professor to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.42%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+82.54%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+33.39%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of The Nutting Professor: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.13%
-0.42%
+156.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Nutting Professor (PRONUT) is a groundbreaking narrative-driven multimedia project that merges humor, suspense, and chaos into a compelling and interactive experience. Set in the eerie halls of Nutting University, the story revolves around Professor Eustace Nutting, a brilliant but unhinged scientist who experiments with the boundaries of reality after hours. Students and staff speak in hushed tones of his late-night escapades, claiming that he’s capable of mind-bending feats—but also terrifying consequences for those who cross his path.
