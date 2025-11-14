The New Genesis AI is the among the first AI-based gaming sandboxes. The game allows users to shape their own world and story in a boss-rush type of run, where the items created are used to defeat enemies.

Multiple features are present in the game, such as async multiplayer, which allows players to share their item with others by sending it inside of a "wormhole" - a portal which brings the item to a limbo. Other players will receive items in this limbo randomly during their game.

There are animated pets, a "Merchant" which allows you to purchase items from the limbo through an in-game earned currency, and community events such as the "Mysterious Anomaly" - an event in which the community decides how to approach an unknown obstacle, and based on the collective result the position of this mysterious entity with the community will be decided and written in the lore.