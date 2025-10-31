the most watched egg (EGG) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.0012292$ 0.0012292 $ 0.0012292 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.80% Price Change (1D) -6.66% Price Change (7D) -25.32% Price Change (7D) -25.32%

the most watched egg (EGG) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, EGG traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. EGG's all-time high price is $ 0.0012292, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, EGG has changed by +0.80% over the past hour, -6.66% over 24 hours, and -25.32% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

the most watched egg (EGG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.68K$ 11.68K $ 11.68K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.68K$ 11.68K $ 11.68K Circulation Supply 969.84M 969.84M 969.84M Total Supply 969,839,395.057339 969,839,395.057339 969,839,395.057339

The current Market Cap of the most watched egg is $ 11.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EGG is 969.84M, with a total supply of 969839395.057339. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.68K.