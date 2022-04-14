The Most Expensive Shiba Inu (DENGDENG) Tokenomics
The Most Expensive Shiba Inu (DENGDENG) Information
Deng Deng, a Shiba Inu abandoned in China, was sold at an online auction in Beijing in November 2021 for 160,000 yuan (approximately $25,000 USD).
Deng Deng’s viral story on Weibo, detailing his abandonment at a pet training center in 2014, drove the high price, amplified by the rising popularity of Shiba Inus linked to cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin. Stay up-to-date with the latest DENG DENG memes, updates, and community events. Be part of the most expensive Shiba Inu community!
The Most Expensive Shiba Inu (DENGDENG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for The Most Expensive Shiba Inu (DENGDENG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history.
The Most Expensive Shiba Inu (DENGDENG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of The Most Expensive Shiba Inu (DENGDENG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DENGDENG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DENGDENG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.