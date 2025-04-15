The Martian Dog Price (MARVIN)
The live price of The Martian Dog (MARVIN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 150.05K USD. MARVIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key The Martian Dog Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- The Martian Dog price change within the day is -10.62%
- It has a circulating supply of 420.69B USD
During today, the price change of The Martian Dog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of The Martian Dog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of The Martian Dog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of The Martian Dog to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-10.62%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-34.47%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+13.95%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of The Martian Dog: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.40%
-10.62%
-18.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Marvin is a token adopted Dog Meme theme, run by community itself, Marvin unites puppy and elon lovers around the world, and also brings interesting ideas as a basis for future project steps, with transparent development and safe tokenomics. Marvin, a Havanese, has Elon Musk as his emotional support. We adore the adorable Marvin just as much as Elon does. Marvin created with 420,690,000,000 total supply, based on ETHEREUM blockchain, 0/0 tax, renounced and LP burnt.
