The Last Play is Crypto’s 401k.
RETIRE is more than a coin; it’s The Last Play. We are a community dedicated to breaking free from the grind and building true generational wealth. With RETIRE, our mission is simple yet profound: to provide a pathway to retire yourself and secure financial freedom for your bloodline. While others chase hype and trends, we’re focused on creating a legacy that lasts beyond the typical cycle. RETIRE is about making the one move that matters, with a vision for long-term value, freedom, and impact. This isn’t just a meme —it’s a purpose-driven commitment to building a legacy.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RETIRE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RETIRE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
