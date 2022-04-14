The Last Play (RETIRE) Information

The Last Play is Crypto’s 401k.

RETIRE is more than a coin; it’s The Last Play. We are a community dedicated to breaking free from the grind and building true generational wealth. With RETIRE, our mission is simple yet profound: to provide a pathway to retire yourself and secure financial freedom for your bloodline. While others chase hype and trends, we’re focused on creating a legacy that lasts beyond the typical cycle. RETIRE is about making the one move that matters, with a vision for long-term value, freedom, and impact. This isn’t just a meme —it’s a purpose-driven commitment to building a legacy.