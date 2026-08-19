The Invincible Game Token Price (IGGT)
The live The Invincible Game Token (IGGT) price today is $ 0.01210479, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current IGGT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01210479 per IGGT.
The Invincible Game Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 146,212, with a circulating supply of 12.08M IGGT. During the last 24 hours, IGGT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.063498, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, IGGT moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 46.92K.
The current Market Cap of The Invincible Game Token is $ 146.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 46.92K. The circulating supply of IGGT is 12.08M, with a total supply of 999999872.792214. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.10M.
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0.00%
0.00%
During today, the price change of The Invincible Game Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of The Invincible Game Token to USD was $ -0.0050888985.
In the past 60 days, the price change of The Invincible Game Token to USD was $ -0.0059228410.
In the past 90 days, the price change of The Invincible Game Token to USD was --.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0050888985
|-42.04%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0059228410
|-48.92%
|90 Days
|--
|--
In 2040, the price of The Invincible Game Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Invincible GG is a web 2.5 mobile game company (based in the United States) focused on delivering the next generation of competitive gaming with skill-based mobile games, real-money play-to-earn gameplay, true in-game entity ownership, and the development of AI-powered athletes (NFTs). Our live events are distributed for legal wagering in casinos, tracks, and betting shops worldwide.
Our mobile gaming ecosystem (built on the Solana blockchain) addresses the most significant challenges in web3 mobile gaming and virtual sports entertainment by providing players with true ownership, rewarding skill over luck, and making Web3 gaming intuitive and frictionless. We are a platform technology company that will publish 3rd party AAA games on our mobile and web ecosystem, in addition to our own titles.
Owners Club is the launch title and the first expression of the Invincible game platform. This mobile competitive racing game features live stakes races, daily contests, horse training and skills development, performance-based progression, and seasonal contests that regularly reward prize pools of up to $50,000. Owners Club integrates blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and skill-based gaming to simulate horse racing.
The Invincible Token ($IGGT) powers in-game stakes events, exclusive gameplay, all player rewards and will be core to the economy of all our upcoming titles, including brain games, fighting, racing, and team sports games.
The Invincible GG Team is over 25 people strong and is deeply experienced in video game development and publishing, sports entertainment and marketing, race and sports betting, AI technology (learning systems), advanced simulation techniques, web3 development and global scaling of mobile products. The team is led by:
More about Owners Club
The game enables players to own, train, and race virtual horses represented as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Solana blockchain, providing a digital ownership experience that mirrors real-world horse racing. The game targets both gaming enthusiasts and horse racing fans by offering real-time player-versus-player (PvP) competitions and a marketplace for trading digital assets.
Players can acquire virtual horses through in-game purchases, NFT drops, or soon to be on the Owner’s Club marketplace. These horses, powered by AI, possess unique attributes such as genetic traits, learned skills, and performance capabilities that influence their success in races. Owners train their horses to optimize performance for specific race conditions, such as track surfaces, distances, and weather, adding a strategic layer to the gameplay. The platform replicates historic racetracks and operates 24/7, allowing players to participate in races at any time. Race outcomes are determined by a combination of horse attributes, owner tactics, and algorithmic simulations, ensuring varied and competitive results.
The game uses the Solana blockchain to secure NFT ownership, enabling players to buy, sell, or breed their horses in a transparent and verifiable manner. The marketplace supports both standard horses, which can be trained and minted as NFTs, and premium horses, which are pre-trained for immediate racing but cannot be minted. The maiden NFT drop in 2023 included 1,234 horses of varying rarity, with some considered highly valuable due to their unique attributes or colors. Players can earn rewards through race winnings, breeding fees, or trading, with transactions facilitated by the platform’s native cryptocurrency integration. The game also complies with U.S. and international gaming regulations, ensuring legal frameworks for real-money contests.
Owner’s Club emphasizes community engagement, offering players access to exclusive updates, race broadcasts, and social features through platforms like Discord, X, and Reddit. The game offers immersive experiences, including virtual stable management and the opportunity to compete in scheduled races broadcast to casinos, tracks, and licensed venues. Invincible GG’s patented “Winner’s Circle” technology enhances the platform by simulating real-world racing conditions, making the experience accessible to a global audience without the high costs of physical horse ownership.
As of July 2025, Owner’s Club has attracted tens of thousands of players, with a growing community of NFT owners and active participants in its marketplace. The platform has partnered with global leaders in the Gaming and Blockchain technology companies to expand its ecosystem, with plans to introduce additional features like leagues, governance system, and breeding in the near future.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of The Invincible Game Token?
The live price of The Invincible Game Token (IGGT) is £0.0089216583740013420000 GBP. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.
How is The Invincible Game Token positioned in the market?
The Invincible Game Token currently sits at market rank #4499, supported by a market capitalization of £107763.41548919760000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.
What is the circulating supply of IGGT?
The circulating supply of IGGT is 12078878.792214036 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.
What is the 24-hour price range of The Invincible Game Token?
During the last 24 hours, The Invincible Game Token traded within a range of £0E-15 (24-hour low) and £0E-15 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.
How far is The Invincible Game Token from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?
The Invincible Game Token reached an all-time high of £0.04680027191156040000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is £. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.
How active is IGGT trading today?
Trading volume over the past 24 hours is £--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.
What influences the recent trend direction for The Invincible Game Token?
The current price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Gaming (GameFi),Solana Ecosystem,Play To Earn. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.
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