The ILLUSION Project (ILLUSION) Information

The ILLUSION Project is a meme project built to evolve with the times by remixing and reimagining pop culture. It blends mainstream web 2 pop culture with web 3 crypto native degen culture, making it a cultural bridge between web 2 and web 3.

At first glance, it has everything expected from a memecoin, including Avukadu, a half-cat, half-avocado mascot with endless parody potential. But beneath the surface lies something deeper—a hidden race of alien refugees made of cosmic slime, lurking in the backend of the site.