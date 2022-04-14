The ILLUSION Project (ILLUSION) Tokenomics
The ILLUSION Project is a meme project built to evolve with the times by remixing and reimagining pop culture. It blends mainstream web 2 pop culture with web 3 crypto native degen culture, making it a cultural bridge between web 2 and web 3.
At first glance, it has everything expected from a memecoin, including Avukadu, a half-cat, half-avocado mascot with endless parody potential. But beneath the surface lies something deeper—a hidden race of alien refugees made of cosmic slime, lurking in the backend of the site.
Understanding the tokenomics of The ILLUSION Project (ILLUSION) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ILLUSION tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ILLUSION tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
