What is the current price of The Hawk?

The Hawk is trading at £, experiencing a price movement of 2.52% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of The Hawk is £, while the ATL is £. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of UNBROKEN today?

The market capitalization sits at £8364.835522471140000, placing the asset at rank #7196 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is The Hawk's market participation?

The asset has generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with UNBROKEN.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 957865903.388758 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does The Hawk fall under?

The Hawk is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact UNBROKEN's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables UNBROKEN to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.