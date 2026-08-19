The Green Hood Price Today

The live The Green Hood (GHOOD) price today is $ 0, with a 5.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current GHOOD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GHOOD.

The Green Hood currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 25,591, with a circulating supply of 1.00B GHOOD. During the last 24 hours, GHOOD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GHOOD moved +0.50% in the last hour and -64.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

The Green Hood (GHOOD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 25.59K$ 25.59K $ 25.59K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 25.59K$ 25.59K $ 25.59K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of The Green Hood is $ 25.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GHOOD is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.59K.