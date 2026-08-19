The Green Bull Price Today

The live The Green Bull (VLAD) price today is $ 0, with a 0.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current VLAD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VLAD.

The Green Bull currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 195,152, with a circulating supply of 1.00B VLAD. During the last 24 hours, VLAD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00571066, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VLAD moved -2.42% in the last hour and -2.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 30.32.

The Green Bull (VLAD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 195.15K$ 195.15K $ 195.15K Volume (24H) $ 30.32$ 30.32 $ 30.32 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 195.15K$ 195.15K $ 195.15K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of The Green Bull is $ 195.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 30.32. The circulating supply of VLAD is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 195.15K.