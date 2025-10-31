the great extraction (TGE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00001081 24H High $ 0.00001111 All Time High $ 0.00047701 Lowest Price $ 0.00000842 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -0.79% Price Change (7D) -2.92%

the great extraction (TGE) real-time price is $0.00001088. Over the past 24 hours, TGE traded between a low of $ 0.00001081 and a high of $ 0.00001111, showing active market volatility. TGE's all-time high price is $ 0.00047701, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000842.

In terms of short-term performance, TGE has changed by -- over the past hour, -0.79% over 24 hours, and -2.92% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

the great extraction (TGE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.87K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.87K Circulation Supply 999.40M Total Supply 999,399,547.696153

The current Market Cap of the great extraction is $ 10.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TGE is 999.40M, with a total supply of 999399547.696153. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.87K.