The Game Company Price Today

The live The Game Company (GMRT) price today is $ 0.02691898, with a 18.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current GMRT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02691898 per GMRT.

The Game Company currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 6,360,684, with a circulating supply of 236.29M GMRT. During the last 24 hours, GMRT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.03292453 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.849855, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GMRT moved -2.21% in the last hour and +8,163.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.90K.

The Game Company (GMRT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.36M$ 6.36M $ 6.36M Volume (24H) $ 2.90K$ 2.90K $ 2.90K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 26.92M$ 26.92M $ 26.92M Circulation Supply 236.29M 236.29M 236.29M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of The Game Company is $ 6.36M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.90K. The circulating supply of GMRT is 236.29M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.92M.