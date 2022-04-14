The First Meme (FIRST) Tokenomics
The first recorded meme in history. It's a reminder to all the doubters and naysayers that memeing has been around for over a century. Now, StraightUp is setting the standard for how we associate values to the memes we all know and love. You can launch, trade and earn meme coins in a safe and fun way. $FIRST is our meme coin and governance token for the DAO. You can earn rewards by holding $FIRST and participate in the direction of StraightUp's future. Join us on our journey. There's only one direction we can go: StraightUp!
Understanding the tokenomics of The First Meme (FIRST) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FIRST tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FIRST tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
