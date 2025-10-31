The live the face of sarcasm price today is 0.00005695 USD. Track real-time KAPPA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore KAPPA price trend easily at MEXC now.The live the face of sarcasm price today is 0.00005695 USD. Track real-time KAPPA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore KAPPA price trend easily at MEXC now.

the face of sarcasm Price (KAPPA)

1 KAPPA to USD Live Price:

--
----
-4.90%1D
USD
the face of sarcasm (KAPPA) Live Price Chart
the face of sarcasm (KAPPA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

+0.36%

-4.54%

-4.19%

-4.19%

the face of sarcasm (KAPPA) real-time price is $0.00005695. Over the past 24 hours, KAPPA traded between a low of $ 0.00005652 and a high of $ 0.00006077, showing active market volatility. KAPPA's all-time high price is $ 0.0059343, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00005487.

In terms of short-term performance, KAPPA has changed by +0.36% over the past hour, -4.54% over 24 hours, and -4.19% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

the face of sarcasm (KAPPA) Market Information

--
----

The current Market Cap of the face of sarcasm is $ 38.19K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KAPPA is 668.81M, with a total supply of 668811307.035791. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 38.19K.

the face of sarcasm (KAPPA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of the face of sarcasm to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of the face of sarcasm to USD was $ -0.0000309731.
In the past 60 days, the price change of the face of sarcasm to USD was $ -0.0000285205.
In the past 90 days, the price change of the face of sarcasm to USD was $ -0.00013262376148324328.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-4.54%
30 Days$ -0.0000309731-54.38%
60 Days$ -0.0000285205-50.08%
90 Days$ -0.00013262376148324328-69.95%

What is the face of sarcasm (KAPPA)

The face of sarcasm ($KAPPA) is the ultimate memecoin homage to the iconic “Kappa” emote—the undisputed face of internet irony and Twitch trolling. Born on Solana by the $MANEKI team (who previously lit up the Solana meme scene), $KAPPA is cheeky, irreverent, and unapologetically playful But this isn’t just a price play—it’s a movement. $KAPPA aims to fuel meme culture by tipping creators, rewarding sardonic wit, and uniting a community as sharp as its smirk. It’s raw, unfiltered fun with an edge—where trolling is greeted with tokens, and sarcasm gets its currency. Whether you’re a Twitch OG dropping Kappa in chat or a crypto newcomer looking for something with real personality, “the face of sarcasm” $KAPPA is the satirical anthem of blockchain meme life.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market.

the face of sarcasm (KAPPA) Resource

Official Website

the face of sarcasm Price Prediction (USD)

How much will the face of sarcasm (KAPPA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your the face of sarcasm (KAPPA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for the face of sarcasm.

Check the the face of sarcasm price prediction now!

KAPPA to Local Currencies

the face of sarcasm (KAPPA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of the face of sarcasm (KAPPA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KAPPA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About the face of sarcasm (KAPPA)

How much is the face of sarcasm (KAPPA) worth today?
The live KAPPA price in USD is 0.00005695 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current KAPPA to USD price?
The current price of KAPPA to USD is $ 0.00005695. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of the face of sarcasm?
The market cap for KAPPA is $ 38.19K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of KAPPA?
The circulating supply of KAPPA is 668.81M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of KAPPA?
KAPPA achieved an ATH price of 0.0059343 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of KAPPA?
KAPPA saw an ATL price of 0.00005487 USD.
What is the trading volume of KAPPA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for KAPPA is -- USD.
Will KAPPA go higher this year?
KAPPA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out KAPPA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
