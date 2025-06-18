The Eid Sheep Price ($TES)
The live price of The Eid Sheep ($TES) today is 0.00026612 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 266.23K USD. $TES to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key The Eid Sheep Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- The Eid Sheep price change within the day is +45.62%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.98M USD
Get real-time price updates of the $TES to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $TES price information.
During today, the price change of The Eid Sheep to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of The Eid Sheep to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of The Eid Sheep to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of The Eid Sheep to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+45.62%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of The Eid Sheep: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.03%
+45.62%
+186.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$TES – The Eid Sheep: Building the Future of Play-to-Earn 🐏🚀 In a sea of memecoins and fleeting hype, $TES emerges with real purpose — a utility token designed to power the next era of blockchain gaming 🎮🌎. At the heart of $TES is an immersive, farm-based P2E game where players can: 🌾 Cultivate and expand their farms 💰 Earn and instantly withdraw tokens 🏆 Compete in exciting tournaments 🤝 Collaborate with friends for greater rewards
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of The Eid Sheep ($TES) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $TES token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 $TES to VND
₫7.0029478
|1 $TES to AUD
A$0.0004071636
|1 $TES to GBP
￡0.0001969288
|1 $TES to EUR
€0.0002288632
|1 $TES to USD
$0.00026612
|1 $TES to MYR
RM0.00113101
|1 $TES to TRY
₺0.0105197236
|1 $TES to JPY
¥0.0386113508
|1 $TES to RUB
₽0.0209143708
|1 $TES to INR
₹0.0230087352
|1 $TES to IDR
Rp4.3626222528
|1 $TES to KRW
₩0.3660507212
|1 $TES to PHP
₱0.0151794848
|1 $TES to EGP
￡E.0.0134151092
|1 $TES to BRL
R$0.0014609988
|1 $TES to CAD
C$0.0003619232
|1 $TES to BDT
৳0.0325305088
|1 $TES to NGN
₦0.4113124108
|1 $TES to UAH
₴0.0110519636
|1 $TES to VES
Bs0.02714424
|1 $TES to PKR
Rs0.0753864736
|1 $TES to KZT
₸0.1380284604
|1 $TES to THB
฿0.0086808344
|1 $TES to TWD
NT$0.0078665072
|1 $TES to AED
د.إ0.0009766604
|1 $TES to CHF
Fr0.0002155572
|1 $TES to HKD
HK$0.0020863808
|1 $TES to MAD
.د.م0.0024243532
|1 $TES to MXN
$0.0050536188