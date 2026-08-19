How much is The Duck worth right now?

The Duck is currently trading at £, with a price movement of 20.33% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is DUCK going up or down today?

DUCK has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Duck-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is The Duck today?

The token has recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling DUCK.

What makes The Duck different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Duck-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, DUCK offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much DUCK exists in the market?

There are 999829779.325391 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is The Duck's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is £, while its lowest point (ATL) is £, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.