The Digital Dinar Price Today

The live The Digital Dinar (DINAR) price today is $ 0.133971, with a 2.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current DINAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.133971 per DINAR.

The Digital Dinar currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,661,269, with a circulating supply of 19.86M DINAR. During the last 24 hours, DINAR traded between $ 0.130262 (low) and $ 0.134372 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.174264, while the all-time low was $ 0.123239.

In short-term performance, DINAR moved +0.46% in the last hour and +1.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 32.08.

The Digital Dinar (DINAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.66M$ 2.66M $ 2.66M Volume (24H) $ 32.08$ 32.08 $ 32.08 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.66M$ 2.66M $ 2.66M Circulation Supply 19.86M 19.86M 19.86M Total Supply 19,864,487.58302654 19,864,487.58302654 19,864,487.58302654

The current Market Cap of The Digital Dinar is $ 2.66M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 32.08. The circulating supply of DINAR is 19.86M, with a total supply of 19864487.58302654. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.66M.