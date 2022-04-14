Discover key insights into The dev is an Ape (APEDEV), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

The dev is an Ape (APEDEV) Information

Welcome to $Apedev , the only meme coin where our dev is quite literally an ape. No, really—we handed the keys to our resident primate and told him to go bananas on Solana. Don’t expect fancy tech lingo or a roadmap; our roadmap is whatever banana peel our dev slips on next.

Apedev isn’t just a project; it’s an adventure. We’re here to remind the world that crypto should be fun, unpredictable, and maybe a bit wild. With our ape dev at the helm, expect swinging volatility, meme magic, and all the vibes that make Web3 what it is. We’re 100% community-driven (partially because the dev can’t type more than three words at a time).

Join us, grab some bananas, and let’s see where this jungle leads!