What is The Breadverse (BREAD)

$BREAD is a meme coin on the Solana blockchain, born from a viral TikTok video that captured global attention through humor and relatability. The project leverages organic community growth and social media virality, with engagement from major brands and influencers, despite no formal partnerships. Beyond building a decentralized, culture-driven ecosystem, we are developing a brand around the meme to sell products via TikTok Shop. A portion of the revenue will be funneled back into the project through an earn-and-burn mechanism that rewards holders and supports the community. $BREAD stands as a digital symbol of collective internet creativity, with real-world extensions.

The Breadverse (BREAD) Tokenomics

