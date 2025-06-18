The Breadverse Price (BREAD)
The live price of The Breadverse (BREAD) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 34.91K USD. BREAD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key The Breadverse Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- The Breadverse price change within the day is -11.42%
- It has a circulating supply of 849.94M USD
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-11.42%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of The Breadverse: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
-11.42%
-27.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$BREAD is a meme coin on the Solana blockchain, born from a viral TikTok video that captured global attention through humor and relatability. The project leverages organic community growth and social media virality, with engagement from major brands and influencers, despite no formal partnerships. Beyond building a decentralized, culture-driven ecosystem, we are developing a brand around the meme to sell products via TikTok Shop. A portion of the revenue will be funneled back into the project through an earn-and-burn mechanism that rewards holders and supports the community. $BREAD stands as a digital symbol of collective internet creativity, with real-world extensions.
