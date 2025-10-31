What is The book of SOL (SCRIPT)

$SCRIPT is a narrative-driven meme coin built on the Solana blockchain, blending crypto culture, storytelling, and community into a singular digital movement. Branded as The Book of Sol, SCRIPT isn’t just a token — it’s a cult-like ecosystem that chronicles the rise of the greatest meme coins on Solana through lore, characters, and on-chain rituals. Designed to reward belief, creativity, and participation, SCRIPT features: 30% of the total supply burned on launch to signal long-term commitment 20% of the supply locked for 6 months to build trust and deter short-term speculation A 69-piece NFT collection of Disciples, granting holders Early Contract Access (ECA) and rewards from the liquidity pool Rich crypto lore built around "Solly," the prophet, and his disciples (e.g., Popcat, WIF, GigaChad, Alchemist AI) No presale, no dev wallet allocations — fully decentralized and community-driven SCRIPT aims to serve as both a cultural archive and a launchpad for community-backed meme coin projects on Solana. $SCRIPT is a narrative-driven meme coin built on the Solana blockchain, blending crypto culture, storytelling, and community into a singular digital movement. Branded as The Book of Sol, SCRIPT isn’t just a token — it’s a cult-like ecosystem that chronicles the rise of the greatest meme coins on Solana through lore, characters, and on-chain rituals. Designed to reward belief, creativity, and participation, SCRIPT features: 30% of the total supply burned on launch to signal long-term commitment 20% of the supply locked for 6 months to build trust and deter short-term speculation A 69-piece NFT collection of Disciples, granting holders Early Contract Access (ECA) and rewards from the liquidity pool Rich crypto lore built around "Solly," the prophet, and his disciples (e.g., Popcat, WIF, GigaChad, Alchemist AI) No presale, no dev wallet allocations — fully decentralized and community-driven SCRIPT aims to serve as both a cultural archive and a launchpad for community-backed meme coin projects on Solana.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

The book of SOL (SCRIPT) Resource Official Website

The book of SOL Price Prediction (USD)

How much will The book of SOL (SCRIPT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your The book of SOL (SCRIPT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for The book of SOL.

Check the The book of SOL price prediction now!

SCRIPT to Local Currencies

The book of SOL (SCRIPT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of The book of SOL (SCRIPT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SCRIPT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About The book of SOL (SCRIPT) How much is The book of SOL (SCRIPT) worth today? The live SCRIPT price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current SCRIPT to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of SCRIPT to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of The book of SOL? The market cap for SCRIPT is $ 66.65K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SCRIPT? The circulating supply of SCRIPT is 699.94M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SCRIPT? SCRIPT achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SCRIPT? SCRIPT saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of SCRIPT? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SCRIPT is -- USD . Will SCRIPT go higher this year? SCRIPT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SCRIPT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

The book of SOL (SCRIPT) Important Industry Updates