How much is The BnB Fish worth right now?

The BnB Fish is currently trading at £, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is YULI going up or down today?

YULI has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme ecosystem.

How popular is The BnB Fish today?

The token has recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling YULI.

What makes The BnB Fish different from other crypto assets?

As part of the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme category and built on the -- network, YULI offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much YULI exists in the market?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is The BnB Fish's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is £0.0012929737788864420000, while its lowest point (ATL) is £, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.