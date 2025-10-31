The live The Bitcoin Mascot price today is 0.00269934 USD. Track real-time BITTY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore BITTY price trend easily at MEXC now.The live The Bitcoin Mascot price today is 0.00269934 USD. Track real-time BITTY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore BITTY price trend easily at MEXC now.

1 BITTY to USD Live Price:

$0.00269934
-17.70%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
The Bitcoin Mascot (BITTY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-31 00:08:11 (UTC+8)

The Bitcoin Mascot (BITTY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0026218
24H Low
$ 0.00352767
24H High

$ 0.0026218
$ 0.00352767
$ 0.0200771
$ 0
-2.42%

-17.76%

-31.67%

-31.67%

The Bitcoin Mascot (BITTY) real-time price is $0.00269934. Over the past 24 hours, BITTY traded between a low of $ 0.0026218 and a high of $ 0.00352767, showing active market volatility. BITTY's all-time high price is $ 0.0200771, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BITTY has changed by -2.42% over the past hour, -17.76% over 24 hours, and -31.67% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

The Bitcoin Mascot (BITTY) Market Information

$ 2.69M
--
$ 2.69M
999.35M
999,346,249.188839
The current Market Cap of The Bitcoin Mascot is $ 2.69M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BITTY is 999.35M, with a total supply of 999346249.188839. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.69M.

The Bitcoin Mascot (BITTY) Price History USD

During today, the price change of The Bitcoin Mascot to USD was $ -0.000583151155285325.
In the past 30 days, the price change of The Bitcoin Mascot to USD was $ -0.0014720121.
In the past 60 days, the price change of The Bitcoin Mascot to USD was $ -0.0022011932.
In the past 90 days, the price change of The Bitcoin Mascot to USD was $ +0.002654994736092665006.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000583151155285325-17.76%
30 Days$ -0.0014720121-54.53%
60 Days$ -0.0022011932-81.54%
90 Days$ +0.002654994736092665006+5,987.10%

What is The Bitcoin Mascot (BITTY)

Bitty is the forgotten Bitcoin mascot living on the official website since 2015 https://bitcoin.org/en/bitcoin-for-businesses (scroll down to see him pop out!) The BITTY token is not affiliated with Bitcoin.org but pays tribute to the iconic mascot. Its goal is to foster community engagement, education, and playful interaction around Bitcoin culture. By combining the symbolic character with a digital token, Bitty bridges the gap between serious blockchain technology and lighthearted community creativity.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

The Bitcoin Mascot (BITTY) Resource

Official Website

The Bitcoin Mascot Price Prediction (USD)

How much will The Bitcoin Mascot (BITTY) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your The Bitcoin Mascot (BITTY) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for The Bitcoin Mascot.

Check the The Bitcoin Mascot price prediction now!

BITTY to Local Currencies

The Bitcoin Mascot (BITTY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of The Bitcoin Mascot (BITTY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BITTY token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About The Bitcoin Mascot (BITTY)

How much is The Bitcoin Mascot (BITTY) worth today?
The live BITTY price in USD is 0.00269934 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current BITTY to USD price?
The current price of BITTY to USD is $ 0.00269934. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of The Bitcoin Mascot?
The market cap for BITTY is $ 2.69M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of BITTY?
The circulating supply of BITTY is 999.35M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BITTY?
BITTY achieved an ATH price of 0.0200771 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BITTY?
BITTY saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of BITTY?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BITTY is -- USD.
Will BITTY go higher this year?
BITTY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BITTY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
The Bitcoin Mascot (BITTY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

