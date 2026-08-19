The Big Trout Price Today

The live The Big Trout (BIGTROUT) price today is $ 0, with a 9.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current BIGTROUT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BIGTROUT.

The Big Trout currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 16,146.48, with a circulating supply of 945.94M BIGTROUT. During the last 24 hours, BIGTROUT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 51.71, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BIGTROUT moved -0.89% in the last hour and -0.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

The Big Trout (BIGTROUT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.15K$ 16.15K $ 16.15K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.91K$ 16.91K $ 16.91K Circulation Supply 945.94M 945.94M 945.94M Total Supply 990,942,033.441864 990,942,033.441864 990,942,033.441864

The current Market Cap of The Big Trout is $ 16.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BIGTROUT is 945.94M, with a total supply of 990942033.441864. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.91K.